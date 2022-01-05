DAY 2 OF INCLEMENT WEATHER | 37 flight cancellations at Srinagar Int’l Airport leave hundreds stranded

Srinagar: Inclement weather forced cancellation of 37 flights at the Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday, even as higher reaches in Kashmir Valley experienced heavy to very heavy snowfall while light to moderate snowfall occurred at most places in plains.

The airport witnessed flight cancellations for the second consecutive day as 42 flights had got cancelled on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a rush of hundreds of air travellers could be seen at the Srinagar Airport where many passengers complained about "a lack of prior information from the airline companies about flight cancellations."