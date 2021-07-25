Day 2: Searches on in Bandipora forest area

Bandipora: Police today identified the three militants who were killed in a gunfight on Saturday in the forest areas of Sumlar-Argam in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police said one of the slain militants was local and two others were foreigners.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told media that the local slain militant Shakir Altaf had “exfiltrated in 2018 via the Wagah border”.

A senior police officer involved in the operation in Bandipora told Greater Kashmir that Shakir had recently come back to Bandipora after infiltrating via LoC. “He had received armed training in Pakistan,” he said. Relatives of the slain local militant at Bandipora town said that the family members had been called last night by police for his last rites in Handwara village of Kupwara district where Shakir was buried along with another foreign militant.