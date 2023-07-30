Day 2 | SIA raids continue in Poonch

Poonch: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids in different areas of Poonch for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Officials said that two teams of SIA, assisted by local authorities, conducted raids at two places in connection with investigation of a case regarding arrest of a person from Mandi tehsil, under Public Safety Act (PSA).

The person, identified as Muhammad Rafi alias Rafi Lala, a resident of village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch, was booked under PSA a couple of months ago after joint teams of army and police conducted searches in his house in March this year and seized cash worth Rs 2.35 crore.

Besides, a huge quantity of drugs, including seven kilograms of Heroin; one pistol; one pistol magazine; ten pistol bullets; seven SLR bullets; one khokri; one pouch as well as 1500 US Dollars were also seized.

Earlier on Saturday, SIA teams had conducted raids at five places, including the houses of relatives of Rafi Lala.