Day 3 | Anti-terror operation in Rajouri continues; searches intensified

Rajouri: The ongoing anti-terror operation following an encounter in Kesari Hill area of Rajouri continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday with troops of Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) assisted by central paramilitary forces further intensifying searches in dense woods.
An encounter in the Kesari Hill forest area, falling under Kandi police station, started on Friday morning after joint teams of security forces engaged in Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) established contact with the terrorists.
This led to heavy exchange of gunfire in which six army personnel, including a Major-rank officer, were injured. Five injured army personnel later succumbed to their injuries while the army officer was under treatment.
The army personnel, who lost their lives, were from Indian army’s elite Special Forces and were part of cordon teams.
In this operation, Indian army stated to have neutralised a terrorist on Saturday besides the recovery of arms and ammunition, including one AK series weapon, one pistol, magazines, hand-grenades from his possession. Another terrorist too would have sustained injuries, the army had mentioned.
Meanwhile, on the third consecutive day on Sunday, the joint teams of Indian army, JKP and CRPF engaged in the anti-terror operation in the Kesari Hill area intensified searches in dense woods.
The area of Kesari Hill is under tight cordon with senior army and police officers present at the site to monitor the operation.