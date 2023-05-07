Day 3 | Anti-terror operation in Rajouri continues; searches intensified

Rajouri: The ongoing anti-terror operation following an encounter in Kesari Hill area of Rajouri continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday with troops of Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) assisted by central paramilitary forces further intensifying searches in dense woods.

An encounter in the Kesari Hill forest area, falling under Kandi police station, started on Friday morning after joint teams of security forces engaged in Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) established contact with the terrorists.

This led to heavy exchange of gunfire in which six army personnel, including a Major-rank officer, were injured. Five injured army personnel later succumbed to their injuries while the army officer was under treatment.

The army personnel, who lost their lives, were from Indian army’s elite Special Forces and were part of cordon teams.