Day 3: Searches continue in Bandipora forests

Bandipora: Searches continued for the third consecutive day on Monday in the forests of north Kashmir’s Bandipora where three militants were killed on Saturday.

A senior official involved in the operation told Greater Kashmir that the forests being dense and stretched at length, the joint search operations were likely to continue for two or more days.

On Saturday, three militants were killed in the exchange of gunfire between special forces of Para, Armies 13&14RR, police and CRPF.

The trio, which police said included two foreign militants were buried in Handwara village of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

The police believe that a group of militants who may have escaped the cordon on Saturday is hiding in the forests and the operation is to rule out that possibility.