Day 3: Searches continue in Rajouri upper reaches

Rajouri: Security forces continued searches in the upper reaches of Budhal area of Rajouri district on the third consecutive day on Sunday.

The searches were launched in the upper reaches including Targain Top, Maal, Draj Top, Kaloli, all falling under the jurisdiction of Budhal police station in Rajouri district.

Officials said that the manhunt for militants was launched in the area two days ago after reports of suspicious movement.

"For third consecutive day on Sunday, searches continued in these upper reaches but so far there is no trace of any suspect or militant," officials said.