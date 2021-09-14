Day 3: Searches on in Rajouri upper reaches

Jammu: Search operation in Dhori Wali Maal, upper reaches of Gambhir Mughlan area in Rajouri district, continued on the third straight day on Tuesday.

Army along with police conducted searches in and around the encounter site where a militant was killed on September 12 in Gambhir Mughlan upper reaches.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand told Greater Kashmir that the search operation was still on. “There is possibility of one or more terrorists hiding there.”

The encounter had started early Sunday morning after contact was established between the militants and security forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched during the intervening night of September 11 and 12.

As per officials, the CASO was launched after the forces received information about some suspicious movement in upper reaches between Thannamandi and Manjakote of Rajouri district.

An unidentified militant was killed on September 12. The police confirmed the killing on September 13 after his body was retrieved along with arms and ammunition.