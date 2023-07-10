DAY 3 | Srinagar Jammu National Highway remains blocked

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway Monday remained blocked on the third consecutive day due to the sinking of a portion of a road at Chamba-Seri near Ramban.

Officials said, “It is likely to be restored for vehicular traffic on July 12, 2023 i.e., Wednesday.”

“Efforts are being made to restore the road as the concerned agency NHAI is working round the clock to restore Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) at Chamba-Seri by preparing an alternate road to bypass the damaged road stretch. For this purpose, more than half a dozen machines were pressed into service at Chamba-Seri,” officials informed.

“The alternate road alignment is prepared and road levelling and other allied works are in progress,” said an Engineer of NHAI. He said road restoration work would be completed by Tuesday afternoon or evening. He said road restoration work was going on round the clock.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam was personally monitoring the road restoration work at Chamba-Seri and other places.