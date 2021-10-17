Day 4: Mendhar encounter continues

Besides, two army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost contact with the rest of their team members and went missing. Their bodies were recovered on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, on Sunday, for the fourth straight day, the encounter continued in the area while the entire forest cover and general area of Bhata Dhurian, Sangiote remained under tight cordon.

Heavy exchange of gunfire at the encounter site continued throughout the day. Heavy explosions on the encounter site rattled the entire area. “Operation is going on in full swing and teams of army and police including special commandos are on the job,” said officials. They said that senior army and police officers were camping at the spot and monitoring the situation.

Locals also claimed to have seen smoke coming out of the forest area as the army was using heavy weaponry to flush out the militants. On the other hand, a combing operation in the Chamrer forest area also entered its seventh day on Sunday.