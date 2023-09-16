Day 4: Northern Army Commander reviews Kokernag operation

Srinagar: While the operation to take down terrorists from Gadole forests of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district entered the fourth day, Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi conducted a review of the ongoing operation in the area on Saturday.

To take down the terrorists in the forest, the Army, the Police, and the paramilitary forces have established a multi-layer cordon around the area to intensify the search for terrorists responsible for the killing of two Army officers – Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Danchok of the 19 RR, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Humanyun Muzamil Bhat.

The joint security operation by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and special commandos has been going on for over 95 hours.

The security forces have cordoned off the entire region and are tracking every movement of the two terrorists who have not been killed in the encounter so far.

On Saturday, drones continued to hover in the area and intense shelling of the forest area continued. The forest area is difficult terrain and slight rains also disrupted the operation on Saturday.