Day 5: Search operation in Rajouri continues

Rajouri: The search operation in Kesari Hill area of Kandi in Rajouri district completed fifth consecutive day on Monday with searches by security forces going on in the area.The search operation started on Friday morning after a gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists at Kesari Hill in which five Army personnel were killed and one injured.

Army on Saturday said it killed a terrorist on the second day of the search operation when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the border district Rajouri and chaired a high level review meeting with top brass of all the security forces and intelligence agencies.