Day 6: Kokernag encounter continues with fresh assault on terrorist hideouts

Srinagar: The operation to kill terrorists in the Gadole Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district entered the sixth day on Monday even as there were reports of a fresh assault on caves where terrorists are believed to be hiding.

The intense gunfight between the security forces and Pakistani terrorists has lasted more than 120 hours now and hundreds of soldiers of the Army, paratroopers, J&K Police, and paramilitary commandos are involved in the search operation inside the forests of Gadol.

The joint operation by the Army and Police was launched on Tuesday night after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The Army and Police officers were leading the troops and were on the lookout for terrorists in a hideout when the first gunfight began.

Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak of the 19 RR, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat were martyred on the first day of the encounter as the officers were leading from the front.

The Army and the Police have deployed additional troops around the forest and sealed off all escape routes as part of the operation.