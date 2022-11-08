Day after arrests in JKP’s SI recruitment scam, CBI raids 7 locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Haryana

Jammu: The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday conducted searches in Jammu, Pathankot, and Haryana in the J&K Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam.

The searches were conducted at two residences of the accused persons in Jammu, two places in Pathankot, and three places in Haryana.

“The searches were conducted at the residences of CRPF constable Kashmir Singh and IRP constable of J&K Police Vikas Sharma about the J&K Police's SI scam in Jammu,” an official said.

The CBI teams conducted similar searches in Pathankot, Punjab in two places at the residence of CRPF constable Atul Kumar and another person Tarsem Lal.