Days are gone when blood of innocents was being spilled: DGP

NARCO-TERROR

The J&K Police chief said that they had tightened the noose over narco-terrorism.

“About 39 cases of narco terror have come to the fore in the recent years,” he said. “Special investigations are going on. The cases are with the NIA, SIA, and SIU and investigations are being carried out.”

Singh said that recently, the Police had a huge success when it confiscated 30 kg of cocaine-like substance in Ramban.

“The case had links in Kupwara, Punjab, and Uttarakhand,” he said. “All the persons involved have been arrested. Narco -terror will be dealt with sternly.”

The DGP said that their attempts to stop the narco trade had increased four times over the last four years.

“We vow that this new war thrust by Pakistan on our people after terrorism will be fought valiantly and we need everyone's support,” he said.

LAUNCHPADS

Singh said that many launching pads had been crushed to a large extent and the activities happening there had been largely dealt with.

“But there are some camps along the border where such activities like training take place and there are attempts to push in some people after training. We have been successful in controlling infiltration to a large extent,” he said.

INFILTRATION AND RECRUITMENT IN TERROR RANKS

Singh said that there were a few attempts of infiltration this year, but, over 90 percent of such attempts were foiled at the Line of Control, and infiltrators were killed.

“The security forces have achieved huge successes and those who slipped into the hinterland were also killed then,” he said. “The youth have understood the ploys of the enemy.”

“While 110 youth joined terror groups last year, this year only 10 have joined, out of which six have been killed,” he said. “We appeal to the four to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream. We don't want to take their lives. The time has come to stand with peace.”