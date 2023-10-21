Days are gone when blood of innocents was being spilled: DGP

Srinagar: Stating that special investigations of narco-terror related cases are being carried out by National Investigation Agency (NIA), State Investigation Agency (SIA), and Special Investigation Units (SIU), Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday said that days were gone when the blood of innocents was being spilled on the directions of Pakistan and its agencies.
“We have succeeded in protecting the lives and property of the people. Those days are past now when the blood of innocents used to be spilled on the directions of Pakistan and its agencies,” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of the Police Commemoration Day here. “Today, people are living in an atmosphere of peace and calm. Today, our children and our traders are safe and I am happy for it.”
The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year.
This day is observed as Martyr's Day in all police forces of India.
The day commemorates 10 policemen who lost their lives while defending the country’s borders with China in 1959.
NARCO-TERROR
The J&K Police chief said that they had tightened the noose over narco-terrorism.
“About 39 cases of narco terror have come to the fore in the recent years,” he said. “Special investigations are going on. The cases are with the NIA, SIA, and SIU and investigations are being carried out.”
Singh said that recently, the Police had a huge success when it confiscated 30 kg of cocaine-like substance in Ramban.
“The case had links in Kupwara, Punjab, and Uttarakhand,” he said. “All the persons involved have been arrested. Narco -terror will be dealt with sternly.”
The DGP said that their attempts to stop the narco trade had increased four times over the last four years.
“We vow that this new war thrust by Pakistan on our people after terrorism will be fought valiantly and we need everyone's support,” he said.
LAUNCHPADS
Singh said that many launching pads had been crushed to a large extent and the activities happening there had been largely dealt with.
“But there are some camps along the border where such activities like training take place and there are attempts to push in some people after training. We have been successful in controlling infiltration to a large extent,” he said.
INFILTRATION AND RECRUITMENT IN TERROR RANKS
Singh said that there were a few attempts of infiltration this year, but, over 90 percent of such attempts were foiled at the Line of Control, and infiltrators were killed.
“The security forces have achieved huge successes and those who slipped into the hinterland were also killed then,” he said. “The youth have understood the ploys of the enemy.”
“While 110 youth joined terror groups last year, this year only 10 have joined, out of which six have been killed,” he said. “We appeal to the four to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream. We don't want to take their lives. The time has come to stand with peace.”
STRONG SECURITY GRID
The J&K Police chief said that the security grid was very strong at the border.
“There were two incidents off the track at the LoC and their investigation is on,” he said. “Once the details are available, those will be shared.”
Singh said that the incidents about the BSF man at Arnia and an Army man in Kupwara were being investigated by the forces at their level to understand what happened.
“But overall, the ceasefire is holding everywhere,” he said.
Giving the breakup, the DGP said that several 1605 Police personnel were killed since the eruption of terrorism.
“I pay my tributes to them and also to the other security forces personnel,” he said. “Eight policemen were killed this year. I want to say that their sacrifices have paid off. We have won over this war on terror, and we vow to end the remnants of terror.”