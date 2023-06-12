DB expresses displeasure over Govt’s stance in allowing 49 politicians in ministerial bungalows

Jammu: In a significant order, the Division Bench of High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Jammu Wing) has directed the J&K administration to apprise the court about the nature of the accommodation which was provided to ex-ministers, ex-legislators, and former bureaucrats The court has also sought the reasons for doing so by the next date of hearing.

In response to the PIL seeking eviction of ex-ministers, and former legislators from ministerial bungalows, the Division Bench at the outset observed that it had perused the report submitted by the administration in sealed cover, which was again kept in the sealed cover.

However, the court expressed displeasure on the report filed by the respondents while observing, “The report, however, does not address the issue which has been raised before this court, as to whether a person who is entitled to security cover would also be entitled to government accommodation as these are two separate issues.”