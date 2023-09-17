DBU Admission Row | Police book varsity chancellor, officials for duping students

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Punjab Police Saturday booked the chancellor of Desh Bhagat University (DBU) for allegedly duping students who had enrolled in the four-year nursing course.

The issue had already come under scrutiny after the forceful handling of protesting students, many of whom hailed from Kashmir.

These students had been demanding Police intervention against the varsity for offering nursing courses without the necessary approvals from regulatory bodies including the Punjab Nursing Council.

According to an FIR, the Punjab Police have named several individuals in connection with this case.

The accused include chancellor Zora Singh, his relative Tejinder Kaur, university vice-president Harshdeep Singh, H K Sidhu, security in-charge Darshan Singh, and seven others who have been identified along with half a dozen unnamed individuals.