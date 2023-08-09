DC Anantnag hails farmers, stakeholders for rare achievement

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syed Fakhrudin Hamid on Wednesday congratulated the stakeholders and farmers involved in promotion of the Mushkbudji rice for the major achievement.

“I congratulate the entire team of stakeholders including the farmers associated with the cultivation of Mushkbudji. This will not only generate awareness about the scented

variety but also help in mainstreaming and branding of this variety,” the DC said.

He said it is a unique success story and an example wherein the farmers via FPO and department had worked in synergy.

“Now our aim is to further increase the area under cultivation of this scented variety as well as plan for ensuring proper value addition via food processing,” the DC said.