DC Anantnag leads mega Tiranga rally in Anantnag

Anantnag: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ and under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, a mega Tiranga Rally was on Monday organised at Sports Stadium Anantnag.
The rally witnessed massive participation of over 25,000 people including all stakeholders, general public and Youth Club.
The rally was flagged-off by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S F Hamid during a grand ceremony held today at Sports Stadium Anantnag.
The rally started from the Sports Stadium Anantnag and passed through the main town Anantnag and culminated at Ashajipora.
The participants were carrying the National Flag and were enthusiastic about their participation in the grand rally.
During the rally, people sang patriotic songs of nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.
They took the pledge that they would leave no stone unturned in making the India the developed nation and would be faithful towards nation.
The Tiranga which was carried on the heads by people was 950 meter long and and the rally was 1250 meter long, besides due respect was paid to the tiranga.
Speaking on the occasion, DC S F Hamid said that the idea behind the campaign of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ in general and Tiranga yatra in particular, is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation.
The DC said that in connection with the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, multiple events are being organized in the district and many more Tiranga rallies would be held.
He congratulated the people for their enthusiasm and commitment and urged them to participate wholeheartedly in the upcoming events of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme.
The rally was attended by government officers, officials, PRIs, NGOs, youth clubs, mahila mandals, youth, senior citizens, trade associations, traders, street vendors and general public, besides they also participated in the pledge ceremony.