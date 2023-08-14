DC Anantnag leads mega Tiranga rally in Anantnag

Anantnag: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ and under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, a mega Tiranga Rally was on Monday organised at Sports Stadium Anantnag.

The rally witnessed massive participation of over 25,000 people including all stakeholders, general public and Youth Club.

The rally was flagged-off by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S F Hamid during a grand ceremony held today at Sports Stadium Anantnag.

The rally started from the Sports Stadium Anantnag and passed through the main town Anantnag and culminated at Ashajipora.

The participants were carrying the National Flag and were enthusiastic about their participation in the grand rally.

During the rally, people sang patriotic songs of nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

They took the pledge that they would leave no stone unturned in making the India the developed nation and would be faithful towards nation.