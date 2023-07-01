DC Anantnag welcomes yatris in Pahalgam

Pahalgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag S F Hamid Saturday welcomed the first batch of Amarnath Yatris in Pahalgam.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC Anantnag received the yatris at Pahalgam and enquired about their journey and whether they had found the facilities kept at their disposal up to the mark.

Earlier, Secretary Revenue Department, Piyush Singla, who is also the Nodal Officer for the yatra via Pahalgam axis, flagged off the first batch of yatris for Amarnath cave shrine here from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam along with DIG South Kashmir Range, Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DC Anantnag S F Hamid, and SSP Anantnag Ashish Mishra.

The yatris were seen enthusiastically chanting religious hymns while moving forward towards the Amarnath cave shrine.

All requisite arrangements with regard to basic amenities, healthcare, and security arrangements had been put in place at the base camps and enroute the Amarnath cave shrine for the comfort and convenience of the devotees who are thronging the region for the Amarnath Yatra.