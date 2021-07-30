DCs asked to visit far-flung, difficult areas on every Wednesday, Saturday

Jammu: J&K government on Friday asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to undertake weekly “dedicated tours or field visits” to the far-flung and difficult areas of their districts on every Wednesday and Saturday to “resolve issues of general public.”

General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner/Secretary M K Dwivedi ordered DCs to implement these “instructions in true letter and spirit.” As per his order, the Deputy Commissioners would submit copies of their tour notes to the General Administration Department on quarterly basis.

To ensure the implementation of his order, the GAD Commissioner also directed that the Administrative Secretaries and other senior field functionaries would not ordinarily schedule any meeting or tour involving Deputy Commissioners on these days i.e., Wednesday and Saturday.