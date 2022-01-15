DCs may acquire 400 kanal land for ‘public purpose’

Jammu: J&K government has designated Deputy Commissioners or District Collectors as 'appropriate government' within their respective jurisdictions, for acquiring land for 'public purpose' for an area not exceeding 400 kanal (50 acre).
They can acquire this land under “Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.”
As per a notification issued by Revenue Department, the J&K government has designated Deputy Commissioner or District Collector of each district of Union Territory as ‘Appropriate Government’ for the purpose, in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to clause (e) of section 3 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (30 of 2013).