DCs to initiate APRs of DLOs

Specifying the procedure for writing up, custody and maintenance, a GAD order stated, “In amplification of Government Order No. 1311GAD of 2001 dated October 23,2001, it is hereby ordered that the APRs of District Level Officers including Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers having co-terminus jurisdiction with that of the Deputy Commissioners shall also be initiated by the Deputy Commissioner concerned.” “It is further ordered that the Sub Divisional Magistrate shall continue to be the Initiating Officer for writing up of APRs of Tehsildars, as already specified,” it was further mentioned while referring to Column-Il of Annexure-Il of the government order ibid.

Meanwhile, through a separate GAD order, the government empowered Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to supervise all developmental works and to check attendance of employees in all government offices within their respective jurisdictions.

“In continuation of the instructions issued on the subject from time to time, it is hereby ordered that the Sub Divisional Magistrates shall be empowered to supervise all developmental works and to check attendance of employees in all government offices within their respective jurisdictions. The reports thereof, shall however be submitted to the concerned Deputy Commissioners for further action,” it was directed.