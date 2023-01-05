Deaf-mute but visionary

Anantnag: They are engaged in a serious conversation. Some nodding and shaking their heads, others making hand gestures, difficult for others to figure out.

Bundled up in woolens, a knot of hearing and speech-impaired youth are discussing about funding their own special school where they could teach the children with special educational needs like them.

At least 12 hearing and speech impaired youth in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts came together and formed an association. After being given the runaround for months altogether at various official levels, they finally got their association – Anantnag District Association of the Deaf - registered under the Cooperative Societies Act.

"Now we are planning to set up a school for the children like us," says 22-year-old Aquib Gull Ganie, a deaf-mute from Kulgam's Qazigund area.

Gull, who is the president of the association, is an undergraduate student at a local degree college. He completed his schooling from a normal school and later went to Chandigarh to learn the sign language.