Dearth of non-teaching staff: Teachers deputed on clerical jobs

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) is facing an acute shortage of non-teaching staff in the district and zonal level offices, leading to the deputation of teachers in offices to man clerical jobs.

Even after the repeated circular instructions issued by the department, the deputation of teachers continues in offices at the district and zonal level as the offices are running short of manpower.

A top official said there has been no re-organisation of the non-teaching and ministerial staff in the department since 1989 “which has led to the deputation of teachers to handle non-teaching jobs in offices.

“Various posts are vacant in the office of Chief Education Officer (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) which has now led to a crisis in the department,” the official said.

Over the years, the department has been deputing teachers to man non-teaching posts which continues to evoke widespread criticism.

“We have no option but to continue with the practice. The sanctioned strength of the staff in the CEOs offices has not been filled till date owing to which the officers utilise services of the teachers,” the official said.