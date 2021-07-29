Death toll in Rajouri flash floods reaches 3

“People living in two houses and their valuable belongings were timely taken out from slide affected areas by army teams thereby averting both loss of life as well as property,” officials added.

They informed that victims were later taken to houses of their relatives living on the other side of the village.

In a related incident, the columns of Indian army today rescued three persons from the flooded river in Rajouri in an operation that continued for over twelve hours. “The civil administration informed on Wednesday evening that three members of a family were stuck on a river island in Dhangri Badhoon village. Operation was launched late Wednesday evening. Two water channels were crossed and ropes were put in place but operation was halted during night hours. It resumed early Thursday morning," army officials said.

They informed that on Thursday morning, the third channel was covered and the three men stuck in the river were rescued by army troops who risked their own lives to cross flooded river water.

The rescue operation was carried out by 71st Field Regiment of Indian Army in association with the Engineering Regiment of Ace of Spades Division. Meanwhile, the officials stated that as no major spell of heavy rainfall was reported from any part of the district since late Wednesday evening, the water level in most of the water bodies receded on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan told Greater Kashmir that field officials of concerned departments were asked to conduct extensive surveys and to submit a detailed loss report of all kinds.

“We cannot comment much on the status of loss due to flood as of now. But we are aware about loss to two bridges, washing away of a foot bridge and damage to some other government property,” theDeputy Commissioner said.

He further said that at many places agriculture land, mostly paddy fields, located along river banks in Rajouri, suffered loss but exact quantum of this loss would be assessed only after a report was submitted by field officials. He added, “There is a forecast of rainfall for a few days for which red alert continues in Rajouri and teams have put on alert."

“The death toll due to flood in Rajouri has now reached three as a man's body has been recovered from Munawar Tawi in Nowshera. The body is unidentified as of now. But we suspect that the said body is of a man who was washed away in flood water on Wednesday evening in Muradpur Bathuni village of Rajouri," said Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, officials said that a few link roads in village areas of the district were affected after some portions of retention walls were collapsed amid heavy rainfall. “No main road in Rajouri is closed," Deputy SP Traffic, Aftab Shah said. On the other hand, mudslides continued in Panjgrian village of Rajouri's Manjakote tehsil for the second day on Thursday and some agriculture fields also suffered damages.

“Mudslide started on Wednesday evening amid heavy rainfall and continued for the second day on Thursday. This damaged the agricultural land of Alam Din, son of Fazal, resident of Panjgrian ," said officials.