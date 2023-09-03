Decade on, hospital building in Ganderbal awaits completion

Ganderbal: The Primary Health Centre’ (PHC) Kullan in Kangan area of Ganderbal district has been awaiting completion of its building for the last 11 years while the locals are facing difficulties for want of inadequate health facilities in the village.

Though the work on the new building of PHC Kullan was started in 2011, the work on the building had been abandoned by the concerned agency and is still incomplete.

At present, the hospital is operating from an old building with inadequate accommodation and infrastructure. Locals said that the old building is congested due to which both staff and patients are facing hardships.

The PHC is located on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, which sees huge OPD cases of accidents and other emergency cases for immediate medical facilities.

Locals said that the new hospital building was under construction for the past decade and had now almost been abandoned by the concerned agency.