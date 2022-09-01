Decades on, Firdous Colony Eidgah without macadamised road

Srinagar: Established in the early 1990s, Firdous Colony in Srinagar’s Eidgah locality has been without a macadamised road for decades.
The locals said that since the establishment of the colony in the area in the 1990s, they had to strive for every small amenity in the area.
They said that first they struggled for drainage networks for decades and now for macadamisation.
“We find it hard even to move out. The dusty roads have affected our health and hygiene. Our residences are full of dust. Our vehicles are also getting damaged due to the bad road conditions. We have to make repairs of our vehicles on a regular basis,” said Arsalan Ahmad, a local.
The locals said that around 200 households were facing the brunt of dilapidated roads.
They said that they face a host of issues during the rainy season.
“Cesspools of water are seen everywhere on the road. It is dangerous even to move out amid huge potholes. The drainage water is also getting accumulated on the road. We are facing health issues due to it. During a downpour, we have to wear long boots while walking around. Our elderly and children are suffering,” said another local.
President of the local Mohalla Committee Farooq Ahmed Shah said that they had been following the issue for years but so far work had not been started on the road.
“We reached out to the concerned authorities several times but we are getting nothing other than assurances. We want to appeal to the authorities to fix our road as it has taken a toll on our daily life. The area stinks during rainfall and it is affecting our health,” Shah said.
The locality has appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to look into the issue and resolve it without delay.