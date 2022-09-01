Decades on, Firdous Colony Eidgah without macadamised road

“Cesspools of water are seen everywhere on the road. It is dangerous even to move out amid huge potholes. The drainage water is also getting accumulated on the road. We are facing health issues due to it. During a downpour, we have to wear long boots while walking around. Our elderly and children are suffering,” said another local.

President of the local Mohalla Committee Farooq Ahmed Shah said that they had been following the issue for years but so far work had not been started on the road.

“We reached out to the concerned authorities several times but we are getting nothing other than assurances. We want to appeal to the authorities to fix our road as it has taken a toll on our daily life. The area stinks during rainfall and it is affecting our health,” Shah said.

The locality has appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to look into the issue and resolve it without delay.