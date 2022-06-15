Decades on, no progress on restoration of Brari Nambal lagoon

Srinagar: With government sitting on restoration of Brari Nambal lagoon here, experts maintain that inordinate delay in conservation of the water body is severely affecting its fragile eco-system.

Once known for crystal clear waters, the only remnants of Brari Nambal are garbage heaps and weeds. Brari Nambal is considered to be ecologically important as it helps to regulate hydrology of Dal Lake by releasing its surplus waters into river Jhelum via a conduit at Fateh Kadal area.