Decision on Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline this month: Hardeep Puri

Hinting at another real estate summit in Srinagar soon, he said that the real investment potential of J&K would be explored fully. “21st century belongs to India and J&K is an integral part of it and we are very proud of it,’ he said.

He stated that the proposals of the UT government with regard to construction of more Amarnath Yatri Niwas would be cleared very soon.

ON ELECTIONS IN J&K

Responding to a question about delay in the conduct of assembly elections in J&K, Puri stated, “India is the largest democracy. Elections are conducted at regular intervals. I’ve not been here to discuss my vote-bank or election phenomenon. I’ve come here to discuss what (development) works have been done in J&K in the last nine years. Yes, the concerned people will take a call on this account. But you are talking about delay, it is happening because there is a transition phase going on here. It happened because you were going through an insurgency,” he said.

“You will have to see what was happening here earlier and now what is the situation now. So much progress has been possible here as the law and order situation has improved. This is discernible. In any case, those who are supposed to take a call on this account, they will take a call,” the Union Minister remarked.