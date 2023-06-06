Decision on Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline this month: Hardeep Puri

Jammu: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday announced that the decision on the much-awaited Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline would be taken this month only.
“Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board is evaluating the bids. Technical survey has been done; the financial (survey) is underway. So the decision on the 175-kms Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline will be taken this month only,” he said.
Puri said, “The gas pipeline in 2014 was about 14,000 km long. We have set a target of 33,500 kms and have already managed 23,000 kms.”
He shared this information in response to a related question during a press conference at J&K BJP headquarter at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Hinting at another real estate summit in Srinagar soon, he said that the real investment potential of J&K would be explored fully. “21st century belongs to India and J&K is an integral part of it and we are very proud of it,’ he said.
He stated that the proposals of the UT government with regard to construction of more Amarnath Yatri Niwas would be cleared very soon.
ON ELECTIONS IN J&K
Responding to a question about delay in the conduct of assembly elections in J&K, Puri stated, “India is the largest democracy. Elections are conducted at regular intervals. I’ve not been here to discuss my vote-bank or election phenomenon. I’ve come here to discuss what (development) works have been done in J&K in the last nine years. Yes, the concerned people will take a call on this account. But you are talking about delay, it is happening because there is a transition phase going on here. It happened because you were going through an insurgency,” he said.
“You will have to see what was happening here earlier and now what is the situation now. So much progress has been possible here as the law and order situation has improved. This is discernible. In any case, those who are supposed to take a call on this account, they will take a call,” the Union Minister remarked.
MODI MODEL VERSUS FREEBIES’ MODEL
Mocking at the political opponents, Puri in response to a question said that the people would have to opt out of “Modi-model of all inclusive development” and the other model (of opposition) of freebies.
ACTION AGAINST BBC
Confronted with a query about hue and cry over action against BBC, the Union Minister said that India’s laws were very transparent.
Taking a dig at the detractors of the government, Puri said, “See there are people who are raising the issue of freedom of press even in connection with the arrest of a journalist in a case of espionage. Our laws are very transparent. Those criticising the government (on action against BBC) are crying hoarse over an innocuous notice for tax evasion. They are linking it with the freedom of press. Our democracy is not just the largest democracy but it is the mother of democracy.”
“Our democracy is so robust that even if someone wishes so, it (democracy) cannot be eroded as any government here will be accountable to the people, media and other institutions. As far as the BBC is concerned, I’ll not go into details but their past actions indicated that they were in the hands of people with an agenda on India,” he said.
ON WRESTLERS’ PROTEST
With regard to a question about the ongoing protest by wrestlers in the union capital, Puri said, “I’m personally very sympathetic. I’ve a feminist at home in the form of my wife. She was one of those who had set up UN-Women where she was also Assistant General. Then I’ve two daughters. To resort to issue-based protest is not a problem. None disturbed them when they were protesting at Jantar Mantar. However, when they, along with political people, tried to violate Section 144 CrPC by moving towards the new Parliament building on the day of its inauguration; they were arrested for breaking the law and not for protesting. “
“See the persons at the highest level in the government are engaged in the process to resolve this issue. Case has been registered; investigation is underway and a chargesheet has been filed,” he stated.
Puri blamed the UPA government’s move to float oil bonds for the price hike.
While sharing achievements of union government in last nine years, he stated, “In 2014, we were the 10th largest economy and in these 9 years of good governance, we have improved ourselves to be in the 5th position in the world; and we are poised to become the 3rd largest economy in the world in the coming few months.”
Stressing on the major development projects in Jammu & Kashmir, Puri said, “Banihal-Qazigund tunnel reduced the travel time by several hours; 2 AIIMS for better healthcare facilities, many new hospitals, tourism development in all the regions including religious tourism, 10 thousands job creation in Jammu Lok Sabha segment, Ujjawala, social security scheme and many other beneficial schemes have contributed a lot to the development and welfare.”