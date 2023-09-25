Decision to open or retain a history sheet should be based on reasonable grounds: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh held that law enforcement agencies should strictly adhere to the established guidelines when labeling individuals as “history-sheeters”.

Allowing the petition of one Bashir-ud-Din of Jamsalan, tehsil Mahore, district Reasi, a bench of Justice M A Chowdhary said that the decision to open or retain a history sheet should not be in a mechanical manner but based on reasonable grounds.

The petitioner had sought to quash the ‘Verification of Character and Antecedents Certificate’ issued by Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mahore about him, which described him as a “history sheeter” besides “being under surveillance”.

Citing Police Rules, 1960, the court said: “The Police Rules also do not leave the matters at the sole discretion of any one Police officer, as the same is required to be dealt with by the senior officers as well.”

The court held that all materials have to be considered and no relevant material should be excluded from consideration.

It said: “There has to be a deliberated decision taken, giving reasons which should reflect the application of mind to such materials, after all being leveled a history-sheeter as a grave and adverse consequence for a person and, therefore, such a power should be exercised with caution and responsibility.”