Decrepit health centre in Kulgam shelters cattle, wild animals

Kulgam: Abdul Majeed, 60, hailing from remote Halan village of Manzgam in south Kashmir's DH Pora area, here, is reluctant to visit the nearest health center for Covid vaccination, for the facility housed in an old mud structure shelters cattle and at times wild animals like bears.

The roof of the structure being damaged, whenever there is rain or snow the water dribbles inside the rooms.

The only sign giving one an idea of its being a health facility is the hoarding of the family welfare sub-center erected outside.

“I took my first vaccine shot from the center but have now decided not to visit there again for the second dose due to its pathetic condition,” said Majeed.