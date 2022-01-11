Dedicated COVID hospitals, 6000-bedded quarantine centres being restored: Div Com Kashmir

“5 cases of Omicron have been detected and at the same time, there is a surge in COVID cases as well. We are restoring the dedicated COVID hospitals where staff has been deputed and ventilators in sufficient numbers are being kept ready. There were some cases where ventilators needed repair, it has been ensured that the task is completed” Pole said.

The Div Com said manpower that required training in the healthcare facilities and hospitals are ready to handle any exigency.

Pole said apart from dedicated COVID hospitals, the administration was also keeping ready more than 6000-bedded quarantine centres across Kashmir.