Dedicated COVID hospitals, 6000-bedded quarantine centres being restored: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has put the Divisional Administration in Kashmir on an alert mode with 6000-bedded quarantine facilities being made operational across the Valley.
This was stated by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in an exclusive interaction with Greater Kashmir. Pole said the outbreak of Omicron “was a matter of concern” but added that the administration, especially the healthcare infrastructure, was ready for COVID mitigation.
“5 cases of Omicron have been detected and at the same time, there is a surge in COVID cases as well. We are restoring the dedicated COVID hospitals where staff has been deputed and ventilators in sufficient numbers are being kept ready. There were some cases where ventilators needed repair, it has been ensured that the task is completed” Pole said.
The Div Com said manpower that required training in the healthcare facilities and hospitals are ready to handle any exigency.
Pole said apart from dedicated COVID hospitals, the administration was also keeping ready more than 6000-bedded quarantine centres across Kashmir.
“We are training the frontline workers stationed at these quarantine centres. There would be separate quarantine facilities for travellers especially overseas travellers” Pole said.
Pole said as far as the hinterland of the Valley is concerned, “ as soon there is a considerable increase in cases of COVID, the quarantine centres at Panchayat levels will be set up.”
“ For people who don’t have a facility of home quarantine can utilise the administrative quarantine centres. We have ensured to have four to five beds with one oxygen supported bed in each of these centres at panchayat COVID care centres which are present in each panchayat or any school building,” Pole said.
Commenting on the protocol for air travellers, Pole said the administration will continue following the same guidelines which are in place for last two years. “ Passengers with foreign travel history will have to go through the RT-PCR test at the airport. Domestic travellers not carrying a negative test report of 72 hours before the departure also have to undergo RAT test at the airport” Pole said.