Deep-rooted drug menace confronts Shopian

Shopian: Inside a well-manicured park in Bonabazar area of south Kashmir's Shopian town, a knot of young men, aged between 16 to 22, could be seen rolling cannabis joints.

A short walk away from the place, a wiry young man is trying to jab a syringe filled with some drug into his arm.

Many dingy streets of the town are littered with syringes and empty prescription bottles, while an almost deserted municipal shopping complex in the area has become a safe haven for drug addicts.