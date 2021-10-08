Deepak Chand cremated in Jammu

“Art 370 was the cause of militancy and separatism in Kashmir,” he said.

The J&K BJP president further said, “Since the special status has been abrogated and all central laws are implemented, people are happy and they are living in peace in J&K. This is why they (militants) carried out selective killings to bleed Kashmir. However, this conspiracy will not lower the morale of the nationalist people.”

He said that the militants hatched a conspiracy in the form of selective killings to create an atmosphere of fear among the people to sabotage the plan of the Government of India for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and nationalist Muslims of Kashmir valley who were compelled to migrate from Kashmir in 90s.