Defence Minister e-inaugurates Ramban bailey bridge

Ramban: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday e-inaugurated the newly-rebuilt 240-feet Bailey Suspension Bridge (BSB), Maitri Setu over River Chenab and other 27 infrastructure projects constructed in other parts of the country from Shyom Setu (bridge), Arunachal Pradesh.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that at the BSB site, Chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) Ramban, Shamshad Shan unveiled the inaugural stone in presence of Commander 11 Sector, Rashtriya Rifles, Brig Joe Sabby; Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam; SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma; Commander of 760 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), Superintendent Engineer (Civil), Sunil Chander Srivastava; and Officer Commanding (Executive Engineer) 52 RCC GREF, Kumar Gautam.

According to the Commander, the de-launching of this over six-decade-old bridge was started on September 15, 2022, on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner Ramban and keeping in view its strategic importance in strengthening road connectivity.