Defence Minister to e-inaugurate vital projects in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate various infrastructure development projects in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Friday.
Singh would dedicate these projects from Ladakh where he would personally inaugurate a couple of projects while the remaining projects would be e-inaugurated across the country in presence of local officers, especially of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which has completed all these projects.
As per official details, three roads and two bridges constructed by the BRO would be inaugurated on Friday.
These include four projects in Rajouri and one in Poonch.
The roads constructed by BRO that would be inaugurated during the event include Pouni-Kalakote-Rajouri Road and Rajouri-Kandi-Budhal Road in the Rajouri district while Khet-Saujiyan Road would be inaugurated in the Poonch district.
The Defence Minister would also e-inaugurate two bridges Suktoh Bridge on Gambhir Nallah in Rajouri and Deeing Bridge in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri.
In Rajouri, special inauguration plates have also been installed at the sites of these projects to be inaugurated during the event while local officers both of BRO and civil administration would remain present during the event.