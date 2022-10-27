Defence Minister to e-inaugurate vital projects in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate various infrastructure development projects in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Friday.

Singh would dedicate these projects from Ladakh where he would personally inaugurate a couple of projects while the remaining projects would be e-inaugurated across the country in presence of local officers, especially of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which has completed all these projects.

As per official details, three roads and two bridges constructed by the BRO would be inaugurated on Friday.