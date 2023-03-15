Deferment due to technical reasons: JKSSB Chairman

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Chairman Rajesh Sharma Wednesday stated that the computer based examinations for various posts scheduled from March 16 to April 5, 2023 were deferred due to “technical reasons.”
Amid intensified protests of JKSSB job aspirants, late Tuesday evening, the Board had notified the deferment of its lined up exams (of Account Assistants and Junior Engineers), including those scheduled from March 16, 2023.
“It is hereby notified that the Computer Based Examinations for various posts scheduled from March 16, 2023 to April 5, 2023 are hereby deferred till further intimation,” read a notice of the Controller of Examinations, JKSSB.
“There was some technical issue behind the deferment decision. These were the technicalities, whose completion was utmost necessary to ensure a fool-proof fair and transparent exam process. It was related to the audit process of exam centres. The process involving checking the computer systems, their software besides their physical condition (i.e., they are not damaged etc.,) was still going on,” Sharma said, while responding to a query posed by Greater Kashmir seeking reason for the postponement of its scheduled exams.
“Besides, some of the candidates too had again approached us seeking deferment,” he said, when his attention was sought towards agitating JKSSB job aspirants.
JKSSB job aspirants have been agitating on roads both in Jammu and in Srinagar for the past fortnight or so, seeking postponement of exams, ban on Aptech agency from conducting exams, technical probe into exams conducted it (Aptech) and law against those involved in paper leak.
Earlier on March 10, JKSSB chairman, in a presser while cautioning the “genuine candidates against paying heed to rumour-mongers”, had asserted that the Board would conduct all lined-up exams, including those scheduled on March 16.
“Respecting our youth’s ability and respecting merit, the Board is fully aware of concerns of hard-working, genuine candidates. This is my assurance to them that there will be no compromise on transparency and merit and the exams will be conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner, maintaining the sanctity of the process,” he had said.
He had stated that there was a multi-layer security and monitoring process in place to ensure the fairness and transparency of conduct of exams by JKSSB.