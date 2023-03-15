Deferment due to technical reasons: JKSSB Chairman

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Chairman Rajesh Sharma Wednesday stated that the computer based examinations for various posts scheduled from March 16 to April 5, 2023 were deferred due to “technical reasons.”

Amid intensified protests of JKSSB job aspirants, late Tuesday evening, the Board had notified the deferment of its lined up exams (of Account Assistants and Junior Engineers), including those scheduled from March 16, 2023.

“It is hereby notified that the Computer Based Examinations for various posts scheduled from March 16, 2023 to April 5, 2023 are hereby deferred till further intimation,” read a notice of the Controller of Examinations, JKSSB.