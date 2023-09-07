Defunct streetlights keep Handwara town dark

Kupwara: The failure of the authorities to restore defunct streetlights is causing inconvenience to the people of Handwara town.

Expressing resentment against the authorities, the residents said that they had to face immense hardships in absence of streetlights and accused the authorities of being mute spectators.

They said that the streetlights had gone out of order since the last two years but Municipal Committee Handwara was doing nothing with regard to repair or installing new lights in the town.

The residents said that the entire town, especially Handwara market, was reeling under darkness due to non-functional streetlights.