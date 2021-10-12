Dehra Ki Gali encounter enters second day

Rajouri: The ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in dense forest area near famous tourist spot Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) entered second day with a brief exchange of gunfire between two sides on Tuesday afternoon.
The forces, on the other hand, have expanded Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) to more villages of Rajouri and Poonch. Searches were underway in these areas.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that the encounter and anti-militancy operation, which started during the intervening night of October 10 and 11, continued for the second consecutive day today.
They said, “As a part of ongoing operation, gun-fire was exchanged for a brief spell near seasonal dhoks at Upper Bhangai village falling under Thannamandi sub division of Rajouri district.”
“More villages in Rajouri and Poonch districts which are located adjacent to the encounter site have been brought under cordon and extensive searches are being conducted in these areas by army and police,” they added.
They further said that surprise vehicle-checking and area domination patrols were setup by forces in order to ensure proper security arrangements in the areas located near the encounter site.
“The anti militancy operation is on for the second day and our teams are on job,” said a senior police officer.
On Monday, officials said, a fierce exchange of fire took place between forces and militants at two separate places in which five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer lost their lives while another army jawan suffered injuries.