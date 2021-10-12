Dehra Ki Gali encounter enters second day

Rajouri: The ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in dense forest area near famous tourist spot Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) entered second day with a brief exchange of gunfire between two sides on Tuesday afternoon.

The forces, on the other hand, have expanded Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) to more villages of Rajouri and Poonch. Searches were underway in these areas.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the encounter and anti-militancy operation, which started during the intervening night of October 10 and 11, continued for the second consecutive day today.