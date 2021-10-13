Dehra Ki Gali operation continues, searches on

Rajouri: The anti-militancy operation in dense forest cover near Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) tourism point entered its third day on Wednesday with intensive searches going on in and around the encounter site.
However, amidst massive combing operations in the dense forests from all sides, no fresh contact was established with the hiding militants today.
This anti-militancy operation started during the intervening night of October 10 and 11. In the fierce exchange of gun-fire in Chamrer forest area on Monday morning, one army JCO, one Naik and three jawans sustained critical injuries and later succumbed.
On the second day of operation on Tuesday, contact was established between forces and militants in the Bhangai village area with a brief exchange of gun-fire.
“The dense forest area of DKG, where this operation is going on, is spread over thirty square kilometres; with half of its portion in Rajouri district while the other half is in Poonch district," said officials.
They added, “On Monday, initial exchange of fire took place in Chamrer village falling in Poonch district while for the second time on the same day, contact got established between forces and militants in Bhangai village of Rajouri district. On Tuesday, the contact again was established in Bhangai village.”
A heavy deployment of both army and police was made in the entire area as well as at the cordon site which is dense forest cover. “All security SOPs have been followed in letter and spirit to check the escape of militants from the operation site,” officials added.
“The anti-militancy operation is going on and the forces are on job,” SP Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba said.
The Deputy Inspector General of Rajouri Poonch range, Vivek Gupta, while briefing media persons at the encounter site on Tuesday, said that the operation was being carried out, taking care of tough terrain.