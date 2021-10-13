Dehra Ki Gali operation continues, searches on

Rajouri: The anti-militancy operation in dense forest cover near Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) tourism point entered its third day on Wednesday with intensive searches going on in and around the encounter site.

However, amidst massive combing operations in the dense forests from all sides, no fresh contact was established with the hiding militants today.

This anti-militancy operation started during the intervening night of October 10 and 11. In the fierce exchange of gun-fire in Chamrer forest area on Monday morning, one army JCO, one Naik and three jawans sustained critical injuries and later succumbed.

On the second day of operation on Tuesday, contact was established between forces and militants in the Bhangai village area with a brief exchange of gun-fire.