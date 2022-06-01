Delay in commencement of Srinagar- Sharjah flight irks travellers

Srinagar: Notwithstanding an earlier announcement of the authorities that the Srinagar-Sharjah flight will begin operations from June 1, anxious travellers are irked as this service is yet to take off. As a result many travellers on Wednesday took to Twitter and expressed concern over delay in commencement of the flight.

A netizen, who is a civil engineer by profession while replying to a Tweet of the Srinagar Airport Director said: “Thanks a lot for the update. I hope now SHJ-SXR flights will start soon. Will it be 1st June or dates have changed (sic),”.

“Waiting for the confirmation start of direct flights between sharjah and srinagar. Still there has been no official confirmation by @GoFirstairways on when they will start operations (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.