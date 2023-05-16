Delay in distribution of free textbooks: Govt school students suffer

Srinagar: The academic progress of students in government schools has been severely impacted as the distribution of free textbooks by the School Education Department (SED) faces significant delays.

Despite the passage of two months since the start of the new academic session, students enrolled in most of the education zones across Kashmir are yet to receive the textbooks – the essential learning materials.

According to the official schedule earlier notified by the JKBOSE, the process for distributing textbooks was set to commence on April 5, 2023.

The books were expected to reach all zones across Kashmir by the last week of April or the first week of May. However, this timeline has not been met, leaving students at the receiving end.