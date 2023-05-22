Delegates arrive to rousing welcome

Srinagar: From Kashmiri folk songs to traditional activities, G20 delegates were greeted with a rousing welcome upon their arrival in Srinagar amid heightened security.

The delegates arrived in Srinagar by a chartered Air Asia flight from Delhi. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy accompanied the delegates.

At Srinagar International Airport, Joint Secretary G20 Bhavna Saxena, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Secretary Tourism Kashmir, Director Tourism Kashmir, and other officials received them.

All of the delegates then departed for the Grand Lalit and Vivanta By Taj hotels, where they would spend the next three days.