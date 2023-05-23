Delegates excited about meeting, venue: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tuesday said that all the delegates attending G20 summit in Srinagar were excited about the venue and agenda of the meeting.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Singh said that they held the inaugural session on the second day of the summit, which would be followed by working sessions. “What is more gratifying is that all the delegates are excited about the event, venue, and the agenda of the meeting,” he said.
Speaking about the promotion of tourism, the union minister said that the Centre was in the process of bringing out a first of its kind national strategy document on film tourism.
“It is something unique and one of its first kind to institutionalise promotion of film tourism. There could not have been a better place than Kashmir to launch it,” he said.
About the countries like China which skipped the G20 summit in Srinagar, Singh said it was a loss for China not India.
“China not attending the summit does not make any difference. It is their loss,” he said.
The union minister said, “We have the most monumental infrastructural success story as we have the highest railway bridge in the world and longest bi-directional road tunnel in Asia besides one of the ancient seats of learning as far as Sanskrit and Persian is concerned.”
He said that the cultivation of lavender had widened the spectrum of tourism in Kashmir as thousands of boys and girls were involved in its cultivation.
Earlier speaking during the inaugural session of the the third Tourism Working Group meeting, he said India had no dearth of talent having the century old film legacy with leading names of Guru Dutt and Satyajit Ray who had been acknowledged for their art work despite no avenues and facilities.
“Ease of film making and upgradation of the existing studios has to be pursued rigorously to support the film industry,” Singh said.
He said that the logo and the theme together convey a powerful message of India’s G20 presidency, which was of striving for just and equitable growth for all in the world.