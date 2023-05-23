Delegates excited about meeting, venue: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tuesday said that all the delegates attending G20 summit in Srinagar were excited about the venue and agenda of the meeting.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Singh said that they held the inaugural session on the second day of the summit, which would be followed by working sessions. “What is more gratifying is that all the delegates are excited about the event, venue, and the agenda of the meeting,” he said.

Speaking about the promotion of tourism, the union minister said that the Centre was in the process of bringing out a first of its kind national strategy document on film tourism.

“It is something unique and one of its first kind to institutionalise promotion of film tourism. There could not have been a better place than Kashmir to launch it,” he said.