Delegates fascinated by beautiful Kashmiri craftsmanship

Srinagar: The visiting G20 delegates at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) have shown a resounding interest in Kashmiri handicrafts, spending hours watching live demonstrations by artists and buying local handicrafts from vendors on the second day of the third Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Numerous craftsmen and handicraft vendors have set up stalls at the SKICC with the goal of bridging the gap between overseas consumers and local vendors by displaying their handcrafted goods to the attendees.
There are many products on display including a tapestry of Kashmir's artisanal brilliance, from the plush Pashmina shawls, hand-woven carpets, and exquisitely carved walnut wood masterpieces to the ancient Kangris (fire pots), papier-mâché art, and delicate hand-embroidered fabrics.
The delegates from 20 countries were spellbound by the stunning display of Kashmir's renowned handicrafts, showcasing the region's cultural opulence and artistic finesse.
"It is a great opportunity for us. We were visited by numerous foreign delegates who were highly impressed by our products and also sought information about the manufacturing of different local products," said Ajaz Ahmad, a handicraft trader who has set up a stall at SKICC.
At the G20 Tourism Working Group conference, the Kashmir Handicrafts and Handloom Department caused excitement by showcasing their wonderful indigenous handicrafts and handloom items live.
Chair of PHDCCI Kashmir, A P Vicky Shaw applauded the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir for providing the G20 delegates with such a wonderful showcase of Kashmiri handicrafts.
Shaw said that when touring the distinctive pavilion of handicrafts it was a testament to the team's perseverance and commitment to putting on an aesthetically magnificent and culturally relevant display of Kashmiri handicrafts.
"The G20 group was mesmerised by the fine craftsmanship, detailed needlework, and premium materials utilised. The G20 group will have the chance to admire and learn more about Kashmir's distinctive cultural legacy thanks to the remarkable workmanship of the objects on display, which is a clear indication of Kashmiri artists' devotion to their trade," he said.
Shaw said that the Handicrafts and Handloom Department has once again shown that it was a major player in the preservation and development of Kashmiris' artistic legacy.
“Only their zeal for displaying the finest of what Kashmir has to offer rivals their commitment to perfection,” he said.