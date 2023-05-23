Delegates fascinated by beautiful Kashmiri craftsmanship

Srinagar: The visiting G20 delegates at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) have shown a resounding interest in Kashmiri handicrafts, spending hours watching live demonstrations by artists and buying local handicrafts from vendors on the second day of the third Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Numerous craftsmen and handicraft vendors have set up stalls at the SKICC with the goal of bridging the gap between overseas consumers and local vendors by displaying their handcrafted goods to the attendees.

There are many products on display including a tapestry of Kashmir's artisanal brilliance, from the plush Pashmina shawls, hand-woven carpets, and exquisitely carved walnut wood masterpieces to the ancient Kangris (fire pots), papier-mâché art, and delicate hand-embroidered fabrics.

The delegates from 20 countries were spellbound by the stunning display of Kashmir's renowned handicrafts, showcasing the region's cultural opulence and artistic finesse.

"It is a great opportunity for us. We were visited by numerous foreign delegates who were highly impressed by our products and also sought information about the manufacturing of different local products," said Ajaz Ahmad, a handicraft trader who has set up a stall at SKICC.

At the G20 Tourism Working Group conference, the Kashmir Handicrafts and Handloom Department caused excitement by showcasing their wonderful indigenous handicrafts and handloom items live.