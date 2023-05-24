Delegates marvel at Kashmiri crafts

Srinagar: The G20 delegates on their visit to the Polo View Market in the City Centre were charmed by its merchandise comprising an array of traditional treasures like Pashmina shawls, papier-mâché, walnut carving, and crewel items.

The market offered an enthralling experience to the delegates, showcasing the finest examples of Kashmiri artistry.

The diverse range of traditional items on display charmed the international delegates.

The beautiful Pashmina shawls were at the centre of the market's attraction.

The delegates appreciated the exquisite patterns and marveled at the skill involved in the creation of these magnificent outfits.

Equally enchanting were the papier-mâché products, which exemplified the fine art of delicate handcrafting.