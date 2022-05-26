Delhi Court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Srinagar: Separatist Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court on Wednesday. He was convicted under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier this month, Yasin Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir valley in 2016-17. On May 19, an NIA court in Delhi convicted Yasin Malik in the terror funding case.

According to the NIA charge sheet, Yasin Malik was a part of the conspiracy of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Amir of Jamaat-ud-Dawah and other secessionists, including the members of Hurriyat Conference, who made a move in connivance with active terrorists of proscribed terrorist organizations viz Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Milat, Lashkar-e-Taiba and others to raise, receive and collect funds domestically and from abroad through various illegal channels including hawala, for funding secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K to cause disruption in the Kashmir valley by way of pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning schools, damaging public property and waging a war against India.