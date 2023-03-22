Delhi court sends Khurram Parvez's associate to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded Irfan Mehraj to 10 days in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

The NIA arrested Mehraj from Srinagar on Monday in connection with the NGO terror funding case, an official said on Tuesday.

He was produced in the Patiala House Courts when the NIA sought 12 days' remand to question him.

The arrest follows comprehensive investigations into the case registered in October 2020.