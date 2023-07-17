Delighted to know Namda is reviving: PM Modi on Kashmir crafts

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kashmiri artisans for their efforts in reviving the Namda craft as the first batch of Namda art products has been successfully exported to the United Kingdom (UK).

Reacting to a news report about the export of Namda from India to the UK, PM Modi, in a tweet, said that the revival of the craft was great news for the heritage of the region.

“Delighted that Kashmir’s centuries-old ‘Namda’ craft is reviving and now reaching global shores after years! This is a testament to our artisans’ skills and resilience. This revival is great news for our rich heritage,” he said.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday flagged off the first batch of Namda art products for export to the UK.

The Namda craft of Kashmir is being successfully revived under Skill India’s Pilot Project as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with nearly 2200 candidates from across six districts of J&K receiving training in the dying art form.

Director of the project-executing agency, Adil Mir said, “It is a great sign for the revival of Namda craft. The first batch of Namda art products has been successfully shipped to the UK. We have trained scores of artisans across Kashmir, which helped in the revival of the craft.”

Officials said that the project sets a great example of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the field of skill development, as it was being implemented in collaboration with the local industry partners.

Under this initiative, nearly 2200 candidates have been trained in the art of Namda craft, representing a significant milestone in preserving this traditional craft and empowering the local weavers and artisans.

The project has successfully trained individuals across six districts of Kashmir – Srinagar, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, and Anantnag.