DELIMITATION COMMISSION DRAFT| Srinagar, Jammu districts lose existing LA segments in reconfiguration

Earlier its assembly segments included Hazratbal, Zadibal (now Zoonimar), Eidgah, Khanyar, Habba Kadal, Amira Kadal, Sonawar and Batamaloo.

In Jammu district also, the number of assembly segments continues to be eleven but with redrawn boundaries and new nomenclature as well.

Its two existing assembly segments have been totally merged with the adjoining segments.

As a consequence, the district has got four assembly seats carved out of redrawn boundaries of existing ones and with new names.

District will now have assembly segments of Jammu East, Jammu West, Jammu North, Jammu South, Bhalwal Nagrota, Bahu, Khour, Akhnoor, Bishnah , R S Pura and Marh while existing Suchetgarh and Domana segments were devoured by R S Pura, Bishnah, Jammu West and Marh segments.