DELIMITATION COMMISSION DRAFT| Srinagar, Jammu districts lose existing LA segments in reconfiguration

Jammu: Srinagar and Jammu districts in J&K have witnessed massive changes in their assembly segments in reconfiguration in the much awaited draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission.
Srinagar district will have eight constituencies with redrawn boundaries. These will include Hazratbal comprising North Srinagar Tehsil; Khanyar; South Srinagar; Sonwar; Chanpora; Zoonimar; Eidgah and Central Shalteng comprising tehsil. In the reconfiguration, Habba Kadal constituency has made a vanishing act. Few other constituencies have got new names with redrawn boundaries.
Earlier its assembly segments included Hazratbal, Zadibal (now Zoonimar), Eidgah, Khanyar, Habba Kadal, Amira Kadal, Sonawar and Batamaloo.
In Jammu district also, the number of assembly segments continues to be eleven but with redrawn boundaries and new nomenclature as well.
Its two existing assembly segments have been totally merged with the adjoining segments.
As a consequence, the district has got four assembly seats carved out of redrawn boundaries of existing ones and with new names.
District will now have assembly segments of Jammu East, Jammu West, Jammu North, Jammu South, Bhalwal Nagrota, Bahu, Khour, Akhnoor, Bishnah , R S Pura and Marh while existing Suchetgarh and Domana segments were devoured by R S Pura, Bishnah, Jammu West and Marh segments.
The 3-member Commission headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai had submitted its draft proposals or the Working Papers II to VI to its five Associate members late Friday evening.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner K K Sharma are other two members of the Commission. Associate members have been asked to submit their suggestions and objections by February 14, 2022. Following it, the draft will be put in public domain for scrutiny.
As per draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission, after reconfiguration of boundaries of existing assembly and parliamentary segments and increase of seven new assembly seats, J&K Assembly will have 90 seats from existing 83 segments (strength after exclusion of four seats of Ladakh).
Out of 90 assembly segments, only 88 assembly segments go to polls while against two seats, nominations of women candidates will be made, as per earlier practice.
These 88 assembly segments will be Kangan, Ganderbal ( in Gandarbal district); Hazratbal, Khanyar, South Srinagar, Sonnwar, Chanapora, Zoonimar, Eidgah and Central Shalteng ( in Srinagar district); Khan Sahib, Charar Sharief, Chadoora, Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora ( in Pulwama district); Shopian; Zainpura, Damhal Hanji Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Larnoo, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Pahalgam, Nowshera, Rajouri, Darhal, Thanna Mandi, Surankote, Poonch, Mendhar, Karnah, Kupwara, Trehgam, Lolab, Handwara, Langate (Kupwara), Sopore, Rohama-Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Tangmarg, Kunzer, Pattan (Baramulla), Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (Bandipora), Budgam, Beerwah (Budgam), Mahore, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Ramgarh, Samba, Vijaypur, Bishnah, R S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Bhalwal-Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh, Akhnoor, Khour, Kalakote Sunderbani, Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar Paddar , Bhaderwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, Banihal, Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (Udhampur), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Kathua North, Kathua South and Hiranagar (Kathua).
Among them, new additional segments are in Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch.
Of 88 segments, there will be 16 reserved seats, nine for Scheduled Tribes and seven for Scheduled Castes. Among nine seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes, six will be in Jammu region and three in Kashmir region. These will include Darhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Mendhar, Poonch Haveli, Mahore in Jammu division and Larnoo, Kangan and Gurez in Kashmir region.
All reserved SC seats will be in Jammu region and they will include Bishnah, R S Pura, Marh, Akhnoor in Jammu district; Ramgarh, Kathua South (newly created), Ramnagar in Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts respectively.